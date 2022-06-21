Nepal Government Decides Not To Proceeds SPP Proposed By United Sates: Minister Karki

Minister for Minister for Communications and Information Technology and spokesperson of the cabinet Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that the incumbent government decided not to proceed with the State Partnership Programme (SPP) proposed by the United States of America.

He said that the cabinet has already decided the matter in this regards.

RSS adds that lawmakers have welcomed the government’s decision not to proceed with the State Partnership Programme (SPP) proposed by the United States of America.

Putting their view at today’s meeting of the House of Representatives, Bhim Rawal and Hari Raj Adhikari welcomed and thanked the government for this decision while Rawal demanded that Prime Minister additionally clarifies about the matter at the parliament.