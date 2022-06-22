Kathmandu Valley Logs 20 New Cases

June 22, 2022, 5:19 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1575 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 20 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 20 infections, Kathmandu district records 15 cases and Lalitpur 5.

With 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,424

