NUSACCI Delegation Calls On Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka

NUSACCI Delegation Calls On Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka

June 23, 2022, 1:38 p.m.

A delegation of Nepal-USA Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NUSACCI) paid a courtesy call on minister of foreign affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

IMG-20220623-WA0000.jpg

According to a press release issued by NUSACCI, during the meeting the delegation led by President Kiran Sakha has introduced newly elected members. President Sakha also briefed the programs and activities launched by NUSACCI in various sectors to promote Nepal and U.S trade and business and problems faced by Nepali.

The delegation requested minister Dr. Khadka to take necessary initiative to solve the problems faced by Nepali business community.

During the meeting, the delegation also informed minsters difficulties faced by Nepali students to secure visa in timely manner.

They also urged minister Khadka to take initiative to increase U.S. investment in hydropower and for the collaboration between NUSACCI and American Chambers of Commerce.

Those attended the meeting include vice president Birendra Rajkarnicar, General Secretary Professor Dr. Gandhi Pandit, executive members Brindaman Pradhanang, Sunil Rajbhandari and Rajani Rana.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Should Prepare In Advance To Be Eligible For GSP Plus: Ambassador Nona Deprez
Jun 23, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 New Cases
Jun 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 12 Recoveries
Jun 23, 2022
CoAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma Calls On President Of Lebanon
Jun 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Storms Likely In Karnali And Lumbini
Jun 23, 2022

More on Economy

Only Massive Use Of Electricity Can Minimise The Import Of LPG: NOC CEO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 19 minutes ago
ADB Appoints Warren Evans As Special Senior Advisor For Climate Change By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Government To Supply Electricity In Subsidized Rate To Reduce LPG: Minister Badu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
NOC Incurs Rs.2.28 Billion Loss Per Month In LPG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
NOC Increases Petroleum Prices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
World Bank Representative Meets Finance Minister Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

U.S ARMY GENERAL’S VISIT Fake Info Drowns Reality By A Correspondent Jun 23, 2022
Nepal Should Prepare In Advance To Be Eligible For GSP Plus: Ambassador Nona Deprez By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2022
YN KHANAL LECTURE SERIES Foreign Policy Options By Keshab Poudel Jun 23, 2022
Bhutan’s Fiscal Deficit Has Increased By Agencies Jun 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75