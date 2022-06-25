Government Reduces The Price Of Petrol And Diesel

As directed by a meeting of the ruling coalition which was held on Saturday at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supply, Dilendra Prasad Badu has announced the reduction of petroleum products.

According to Minister Badu, the government has removed Rs.28 taxes from diesel and Rs.20 from petrol per liter.

After this, the per liter disel is fixed now Rs.164 and Rs. 171 per liter for petrol. Earlier, the price of petroleum per liter was Rs. 199 and Diesel Rs. 192.

Coordinator of the coalition Ramchandra Paudel informed The TRN Online that the meeting has decided to reduce the tax imposed on petroleum products by convening a cabinet meeting today.

"Today's cabinet meeting will decide on reducing the price of petroleum products, strict the market inspection and how to make availability of food to consumers at a cheap price among others issues." He said. He said that all the taxes that are imposed on petroleum products will be removed today.