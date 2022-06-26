Identifying Competencies Critical To Attain Student Success: Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni

India’s renowned behavioral scientist Prof. of Eminence (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni emphasized “maximizing potential through behavioral competencies and performance enhancement among students” at Marriott Kathmandu, here on Sunday.

Elaborating on enhancing various social, emotional, and cognitive abilities among students through competency mapping techniques, Dr. Sahni demonstrated how academic performance, emotional satiation and career success is a function of their behavioral stimuli.

“It is important to understand the relative strengths and weaknesses of the students and based on those identify key competencies that need to be worked upon. It is all about identifying skills and strengths of students in areas like teamwork, leadership and decision making and then building a corrective mechanism based on that,” said Dr. Sahni who was recently also elected as the Vice President of the World Society of Victimology (WSV).

In recent years, researchers and behavioral scientists like Dr. Sahni himself have laid a huge focus on identifying competencies as a key element for measuring the performance of students. He asserted on using techniques like audio-visual infotainment, subliminal training, meditation, speed-reading, and memory games to improve the academic and social performance of students.

“There is a need for widening transdisciplinary approach in social-cognitive psychology studies in a bid to assess, evaluate and then find remedies and solutions to the laxities of the student community,” Dr. Sahni who also heads Jindal Institute of Behavioral Sciences (JIBS)−India’s premier value-based institute− told reporters here.

Behavior competencies in one of the excellent life skills that aid in building interpersonal relations among professionals as well as within peer groups. The competency of a person is always judged on a parameter of its critical and creative communication skills. When we talk about maximizing human potential through behavior competencies, we are talking about education and its purpose, the purpose is to educate our children not only the information and abilities necessary to conduct elegantly and appropriately, but also to act in accordance with those skills. To put it another way, education should not end at the level of judgment but rather go on to the area of actual conduct.

There is a certain parameter that enhances behavior competencies, maximizes human potential and upgrades performances among students. Parameters such as moral and social knowledge, common manners, social norms, rules and regulations, and the behavioral approach towards the organization. Social skills such as the ability to use verbal and nonverbal strategies to perform socially and morally. Skills to perform efficiently orally, verbally in day-to-day life which are acceptable normative behavior while interacting with others. Humanity, humbleness, intelligence courage conscience and autonomy, respect, responsibility, naturalness, loyalty, assertiveness, and perseverance are also the qualities that aid in student positive psychology, and positive attributes and promote overall potential up-gradation in one’s characteristics.