Lightening Strike Killed 10 In Last 24 Hours

Lightning strikes killed 10 individuals in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours. According to the data provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the deaths were recorded from Kailali, Kanchanpur, Rupandehi, Nawalparasi West, Baglung, Banke, Parsa and Dhading districts.

Until 10 am on June 29, the NDRRMA’s daily bulletin showed that three individuals were injured by the lightning strikes. Majority of the victims were working in their fields when they were hit by the lightning.

A 48-year-old man from Ward No. 3 of Godawari Municipality and a 56-year-old woman from Ward No. 1 of Kailari Rural Municipality in Kailali district died when the bolt struck them when they were planting paddy in their fields.

Two men in their 30s were also injured by lightning while working in a field at Ward No. 3 of Kailari.

Similarly, a 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed due to lightnings at Ward No. 6 and 8 of Punarbas Municipality of Kanchanpur respectively. They were struck when they were working in their fields

In Kanchanpur, nine animals were also killed by the lightning. A 13-year-old child was also injured while she was working at the courtyard of her house in Ward No. 1 of Laljhadi Rural Municipality.

Several houses in Kanchanpur also sustained damages after they were struck by lightning.

In Nawalparasi West, a 60-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning strike when she was working in a field at Ward No. 10 of Ramgram Municipality.

A 32-year-old man working in a field at Ward No. 1 of Sakhuwa Prasauni Rural Municipality of Parsa also died after being hit by a lightning strike.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was struck by lightning while he was providing fodder to the livestock at Ward No. 2 of Tripura Sundari Rural Municipality of Dhading.

While NDRRMA and other government authorities associated with disaster management have been requesting people to stay indoors during rains, people have been found neglecting the request.

NDRRMA has also requested parents and seniors to make their children stay indoors.

A seven-year-old child was hit by lightning while he was playing at the courtyard of his house in Ward No. 3 of Rapti Sonari Rural Municipality of Banke.

However, even people staying indoors lost their lives to lightning.

A 28-year-old woman was hit by lightning while she was in the kitchen of her house in Ward No. 4 of Kathekhola Rural Municipality of Baglung. She died during treatment.

Similarly, a 45-year-old man also died after being struck by lightning while staying inside his house at Ward No. 2 of Siyari Rural Municipality of Rupandehi.

Since April 14, 2022, until June 29, 2022, the NDRRMA data shows that 37 individuals died and 58 were injured in 92 lightning incidents across the country.

Experts suggest that individuals, mostly farmers, should return home once the weather changes because open space is dangerous.

People have also been suggested to equip their houses with grounding system as it allows lightning bolt to discharge into the ground.

Likewise, one must not have any contact with water while indoors because lightning can travel along a building’s plumbing.

People are also recommended to not use electronic equipment

connected to an electrical outlet during heavy rains.

Source: The Rising Nepal