Thai Smile Airways And Sri Lanka Airlines To Operate Regular Flights From TIA

Two more international airlines are going to operate their regular flights from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Thai Smile Airways of Thailand is making its flight from July 1 and Sri Lankan Airlines of Sri Lanka from July 6, according to the TIA office.

Thai Smile Airways is operating flights from TIA for the first time while SriLankan Airlines is resuming its flight, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Jagannath Niraula, said Thai Smile Airways is operating Kathmandu-Bangkok direct flight from Friday.

According to the CAAN, the company has got permission to operate flights all seven days a week.

Similarly, the SriLankan Airlines has got permission to operate seven regular flights in a week against four flights.

Twenty-four airlines including two Nepali airlines have now been operating international flights from TIA. (RSS)