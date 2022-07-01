Thai Smile Airways And Sri Lanka Airlines To Operate Regular Flights From TIA

Thai Smile Airways And Sri Lanka Airlines To Operate Regular Flights From TIA

July 1, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

Two more international airlines are going to operate their regular flights from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Thai Smile Airways of Thailand is making its flight from July 1 and Sri Lankan Airlines of Sri Lanka from July 6, according to the TIA office.

Thai Smile Airways is operating flights from TIA for the first time while SriLankan Airlines is resuming its flight, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Jagannath Niraula, said Thai Smile Airways is operating Kathmandu-Bangkok direct flight from Friday.

According to the CAAN, the company has got permission to operate flights all seven days a week.

Similarly, the SriLankan Airlines has got permission to operate seven regular flights in a week against four flights.

Twenty-four airlines including two Nepali airlines have now been operating international flights from TIA. (RSS)

Agencies

Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road
Jul 01, 2022
Hong Kong Marks 25th Anniversary Of Handover To China
Jul 01, 2022
India Reports 14506 COVID-19 New Cases And 30 Deaths
Jul 01, 2022
NATO Leaders Declare Russia A 'Direct Threat'
Jul 01, 2022
Lightening Strike Killed 10 In Last 24 Hours
Jun 30, 2022

More on News

Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road By Agencies 49 minutes ago
Ambassador Berry Inaugurated The Restoration Kyalimana Dyo Pavilion In Kirtipur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
Kunda Dixit Receives Journalism Of Courage And Impact Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
COAS General Sharma Visited American War College And National Defense University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 38 minutes ago
Lightening Strike Killed 10 In Last 24 Hours By Agencies 1 day ago
Conferred Dosalla And Letter Of Appericiation To By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Hong Kong Marks 25th Anniversary Of Handover To China By Agencies Jul 01, 2022
India Reports 14506 COVID-19 New Cases And 30 Deaths By Agencies Jul 01, 2022
NATO Leaders Declare Russia A 'Direct Threat' By Agencies Jul 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
Ambassador India To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Presented His Credentials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
Nijgadha International Airport, A Closed Chapter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75