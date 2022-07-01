THAI Smile Commenced Its KTM-BKK Flights From Today

THAI Smile Airways, a regional airline operating with full services, commenced the flight operation for Kathmandu to Bangkok. The 2 ways flights have started effect from today.

THAI Smile Airways has planned daily flights from Kathmandu to Bangkok. The Airbus 320 aircraft designated to fly from KTM-BKK has seating capacity of 162 seats holding 150 seats in economy class and 12 premium economy class seating. It is a full-service carrier which includes onboard meal services. Thai smile also supports onwards connections within all Thailand domestic airports and connections to international destinations like Australia, Japan and Kuala Lumpur on Thai Airways International. THAI Smile also flies to domestic destinations like Phuket and Pattaya providing easy connectivity within Thailand.

Society International Travel Services, a part of RR Group of companies, will be providing a wide range of sales, marketing, and airport operational services as well as full customer and agency support services for THAI Smile Airways.

Viset Sontichai - Acting Chief Executive Officer of THAI Smile Airways, a subsidiary airline of THAI Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), stated “THAI Smile team is very proud to announce the embarkment of KTM-BKK route. It definitely strengthens our increasing connectivity between Bangkok and other major cities in Asia. We believe that this new direct passenger flight will add another dimension to Thailand-Nepal relations. We are also confident that Nepal will eventually become an even more effective gateway to other South-Central Asia and Asian countries as their preferred destination for tourism.”

Rabi Chandra Singh - Chairman of Society International Travel Services – noted, “We are thrilled to begin the journey with Thai Smile as it brings Nepal and Thailand even closer by providing air connectivity on the route previously served by THAI Airways International since 1968.The THAI Smile Airways flight will also help uplift the economies of both nations wherein revenue from tourism plays a crucial role.”

About THAI Smile Airways

THAI Smile Airways is a Thai regional airline operator of short and medium-haul flights and a fully owned subsidiary of THAI Airways International PLC headquartered in Bangkok. The Airline mainly operates using “WE” as an airline code and aims to become the pride of THAI Airlines PLC by delivering sustainable growth by connecting THAI Airways International to other regions.

The airline positions itself as a “Full-Service Airline”, focusing on excellence and quality service standard, concurrent with the value for money and awareness of safety and timeliness. It offers Smile Plus (Premium Economy) and Smile (Economy) classes with full inflight services.

Flying into 17 international destinations within South East Asia and 14 domestic cities within Thailand, Kathmandu will be the 18th international destination for the airline offering passengers from Kathmandu direct connectivity to Bangkok and a smooth transition to THAI Airways Network Connectivity.

Awarded the “Best Regional Airlines in Asia for the 3rd time and the “Best Airline in Thailand” for a 4th consecutive year, the airline was once again lauded for its service by being awarded the “Best Boutique Airline” in 2019 and TripAdvisor “Traveler’s Choice Award” in 2020. THAI Smile Airlines is looking to bring this award-winning service to Nepal, with direct flights between Kathmandu and Bangkok