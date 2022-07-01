Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road

Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road

July 1, 2022, 7:47 a.m.

The Narayanghad-Butwal section of the East-West Highway which was disrupted since early morning Wednesday has resumed from today.

The section of the highway was halted with the flood sweeping away three diversions along the road section.

The two-way vehicular movement resumed from 5:00 this morning after constructing the diversions, Chief of District Police Office, Nawalapur, Superintendent of Police Prajjwal Maharjan said.

"We worked the whole night to construct the diversions. One-way traffic had resumed from 3:00 am and now two-way traffic is on," SP Maharjan added.

The vehicles that were stranded due to obstruction have moved to their destinations after the construction of diversions.

The flooding triggered by the incessant rainfall that occurred since Tuesday afternoon had swept away the diversions in Khaharekhola rivulet at Binaya Triveni Rural Municipality and Thulokhahare and Sanokhahare rivulets at Madhyabindu Municipality-10 in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta-East). (RSS)

Agencies

