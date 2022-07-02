PM Deuba Inspected Construction Site Of Nijgadh Int'l Airport

PM Deuba Inspected Construction Site Of Nijgadh Int'l Airport

July 2, 2022, 4:26 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba reached Bara for an in-site inspection of the proposed Nijgadh International Airport with a team today.

The team led by PM Deuba comprises CPN (MC) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', CPN (US) chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) chairman Upendra Yadav and Minister for Drinking Water ministry Umakanta Chaudhary.

It has been said that the team will prepare proposals to construct the proposed airport with minimum harm and losses.

Agencies

