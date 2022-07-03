Thai Smile Airways Starts It Flight Operation To Nepal

Thai Smile Airways has started its flight operation for Kathmandu to Bangkok from Friday.

The company has planned daily flights from Kathmandu to Bangkok. The Airbus 320 aircraft designated to fly on the route has seating capacity for 162 passengers with 150 seats in economy class and 12 premium economy class.

"It is a full-service carrier which includes onboard meal services. It also supports onward connections within all Thailand domestic airports and connections to international destinations like Australia, Japan and Kuala Lumpur on Thai Airways International," the company said in a joint statement with Society of International Travel Services which provides sales, marketing and airport operational services for the airways.

Viset Sontichai, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Thai Smile, said that the new direct passenger flight will add another dimension to Thailand-Nepal relations. "We are also confident that Nepal will eventually become an even more effective gateway to other South-Central Asia and Asian countries as their preferred destination for tourism," he said.

Rabi Chandra Singh, Chairman of Society, said that the flight will also help uplift the economies of both nations wherein revenue from tourism plays a crucial role.