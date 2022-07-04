Advertisement Code Of Conduct Announced

An advertisement code of conduct issued by the government today bans the advertisement capable of disorienting public/onlookers and causing road accidents.

It doesn't entertain the placing of hoarding boards, pamphlets, posters and other advertising materials likely of distracting or diverting the attention of passersby and disorienting them in urban areas and the areas surrounding the highways.

The code of conduct relating to the production, dissemination, publication and broadcasting of advertisement does not allow over-bright advertising materials or those capable of affecting road transport at night.

Likewise, advertisement materials capable of damaging the beauty of public structures and the street have been banned.

It does not allow the dissemination of foreign advertisement materials by dubbing in the Nepali language. The code states that aspects of gender equality and social justice should be promoted while carrying out any direct and indirect advertisement-related activities.

It has banned the sexualisation and objectification of women and presented them as a means of entertainment.

The code has not allowed the production of advertisements capable of hurting the dignity of Dalits, indigenous, ethnic communities, Madhesi, Muslims, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, sexual minorities or a group or community of any geography or region.

It aims to prevent the production of programmes, electronic games or films likely to create terror, threat or fear among children and insult and hurt their dignity.

Likewise, there shall not be the advertisement of any medicine claiming to cure multiple health issues, advertisements of those drugs not registered medically and advertisements containing scientifically unverified details. Likewise, the advertisements of medically unverified substances claiming to increase height or weight or reduce weight have also been banned.

The code of conduct states that advertisements should not be given without including warning messages about beverages and drinks produced with various colours and artificial tastes. It also prohibits advertisements prompting or alluring the use of any foodstuff calling it micronutrient and energizer without the recommendation of nutritionists and dieticians.

The code of conduct mentions that the persons concerned should immediately remove or improve the hoarding boards or message boards that are torn, broken or discoloured affecting the urban and local beauty. Similarly, hoarding boards should not be installed so as to cause inconvenience for the movement of people on the pavement and at the religious and archaeological heritage sites by blocking the sight and uniqueness of such sites.

The code of conduct provides for placing advertisement materials of the stipulated size and quality only in the permitted places.

The code of conduct which has come into effect today contains 13 sections. This is the first time that such a code has been implemented in the country. Only a few topics related to advertisement used to be included in the media-related laws or codes of ethics in the past. (RSS)