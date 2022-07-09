Nepal Starts Cement Export To India

The export of cement from Nepal to India has started for the first time.

The official export of the cement from Nepal to India began on Friday with Palpa Cement Industries Limited exporting its Tansen brand of cement to India.

The company located at Sunwal Municipality-7 in West Nawalparasi district hosted a special function to mark the beginning of the cement export.

Jeevan Niruala, public relations officer of Palpa Cement Industries Limited, said that the export of cement was enhanced by the environment created by the government by means of the annual budget for 2022/23 announced a month ago.

Janardan Sharma, former Finance Minister, had introduced a subsidy of 8 per cent in cash to companies exporting cement using Nepali raw materials.

"Today, Friday, we exported some three thousand sacks of cement to India. Now onwards, we will be exporting it as per the demand on a daily basis," said Niraula.

Industrialists are elated that the export of cement to India has begun as Nepal has become self-reliant on this construction material.

Shravan Kumar Pokharel, chief district officer of West Nawalparasi, termed the cement export to India a big achievement although Nepal was still on the list of cement importing countries.

Bimala Aryal, Mayor of Sunwal Municipality, said it was a matter of pride that the Tansen Cement of Palpa Cement Industries Limited has started to export cement to India.

Over 50 cement companies are in operation in Nepal. Of them, 15 companies including Palpa Cement Industries Limited produce both cement and clinker.

Various reports show that the total cement production capacity of the companies in Nepal is 22 million tons.

Industrialists say that Nepali cement products face stiff price competition in the Indian market while exporting cement.

Shekhar Agrawal, executive director of Palpa Cement Industries Limited, said that cement export could slash Nepal's trade deficit with India by 15 per cent.

He said the demand for PPC cement was high compared to OPC in the Indian market, and that his company has its own limestone ore to use for producing the cement.

Palpa Cement Industries has been producing 1,800 tons of cement and 800 tons of clinker daily while it has an installed capacity to produce 3,000 tons of cement.

