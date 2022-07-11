NRB Calls Suggestions For Monetary Policy

NRB Calls Suggestions For Monetary Policy

July 11, 2022, 7:36 a.m.

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has sought suggestions for the monetary policy.

The NRB sought suggestions from the stakeholders for the monetary policy as per NRB Act, 2058 for the fiscal year, 2079/80.

Clause 44 of Section-5 under the NRB Act has given full authority to the NRB to formulate and implement the monetary policy. For this, the economic investigation department at NRB has said anyone can furnish (email) the suggestions at monetarypolicy@nrb.org.np.

Earlier, the NRB had made public the monetary policy for the existing fiscal year on July 13, 2021. Generally, monetary policy is made public after a month of the budget announcement. (RSS)

Agencies

India Reports 18252 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 11, 2022
Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez To Resign On July 13; Agreement On All-party Government
Jul 11, 2022
Japan’s Ruling LDP Scores Major Victory
Jul 11, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Faces Financial Troubles
Jul 10, 2022
Paddy Plantation: 44% Of Field Planted
Jul 10, 2022

More on Economy

Gautam Buddha International Airport Faces Financial Troubles By Agencies 23 hours, 57 minutes ago
Paddy Plantation: 44% Of Field Planted By Agencies 1 day ago
ELECTRIC COOKING Accelerating Speed By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 22 hours ago
Nepal Starts Cement Export To India By Agencies 2 days ago
Shine Resunga Development Bank Launches DigiShine To foster a culture of Digital Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Butwal-Lumbini Transmission Line Charged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

India Reports 18252 COVID-19 Cases By Agencies Jul 11, 2022
Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez To Resign On July 13; Agreement On All-party Government By Agencies Jul 11, 2022
Japan’s Ruling LDP Scores Major Victory By Agencies Jul 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Are Likely in Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2022
Chinese Minister Calls On PM Deuba And Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 88 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75