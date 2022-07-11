NRB Calls Suggestions For Monetary Policy

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has sought suggestions for the monetary policy.

The NRB sought suggestions from the stakeholders for the monetary policy as per NRB Act, 2058 for the fiscal year, 2079/80.

Clause 44 of Section-5 under the NRB Act has given full authority to the NRB to formulate and implement the monetary policy. For this, the economic investigation department at NRB has said anyone can furnish (email) the suggestions at monetarypolicy@nrb.org.np.

Earlier, the NRB had made public the monetary policy for the existing fiscal year on July 13, 2021. Generally, monetary policy is made public after a month of the budget announcement. (RSS)