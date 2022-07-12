IDCPC Chief Liu Calls On Maoist Chair Prachanda

The visiting Communist Party of China (CPC) international department chief, Liu Jianchao, paid a courtesy call on CPN (Maoist Center) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Liu who is on a three-day visit to Nepal met Chair Prachanda at the latter's residence in Khumaltar this afternoon.

Maoist Center's senior leaders Narayan Kaji Shrestha, leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Barsha Man Pun, Dev Prasad Gurung and Pampha Bhusal were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, talks were held on the relations between the Maoist Center and the Communist Party of China, as well as the relations between the two neighbourly countries. (RSS)