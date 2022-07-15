Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning is Likely In Province 1 And Madhesh

July 15, 2022, 7:11 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

