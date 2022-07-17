Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Nepal

July 17, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

