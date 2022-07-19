COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 268 New Cases And 62 Recoveries

With 268 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 981,062.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1857 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 268 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1500 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 89 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1982 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1865 patients are placed in home isolation and 117 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 19 are in ICU and one in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 62 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 968,126 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,954.