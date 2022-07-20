SEE’s Results Will Publish By Monday

The National Examinations Board (NEB) has stated that it will publish the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) results by Monday next week reports RSS.

Talking with The Rising Nepal, Mahashram Sharma, chairman of the NEB, said that the NEB is now rechecking the prepared results so as to avoid any error in the results.

“The students faced a lot of troubles in previous years as there had been many errors in the results. Keeping that in mind, we have planned to publish the results only after thoroughly rechecking the ready results,” Sharma said.

According to the NEB, 488,742 examinees appeared in the examinations held in April from 2007 examination centers across the country.