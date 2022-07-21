COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 317 New Cases And 56 Recoveries

With 317 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 982,719.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1667 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 317 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1902 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 118 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2537 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2404 patients are placed in home isolation and 133 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 21 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 56 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 968,228 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,954.