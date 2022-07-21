Nepali Visiting Abroad Will Receive Mere $200

Nepali citizens will not be allowed to exchange more than $ 200 for their foreign visit.

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) released a directive on Wednesday to this effect stating that Nepali citizens going on a foreign trip with a valid visa will have the facility to exchange a maximum of USD 200.

All the authorized money-changing agencies are asked to follow the directives.

The executive director of Nepal Rastra Bank, Ramu Paudel, said that the directive has been released to the agencies which are authorized for the exchange of foreign currency reports The Rising Nepal.