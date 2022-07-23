Narayangadh Muglin Road Blocked

Narayangadh Muglin Road Blocked

July 23, 2022, 9:57 a.m.

Narayangadh-Muglin road section has been blocked due to landslides. Two-way traffic on road has been blocked due to a landslide at Ichchakamana-5 Kharekhola in Chitwan today at 8:10 am, according to the District Police Office, Chitwan.

The work of removing the landslide debris and clearing the road for traffic is underway, said Narahari Adhikari, the spokesperson of District Police Office Chitwan.

Agencies

