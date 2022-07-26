Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Lumbini And Province 1

July 26, 2022, 7:03 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

