Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years

The Election Commission of Nepal has said slightly more than 41 per cent people's representatives at the local levels were elected from between 21 to 40 years of age group. Of the total, 14,442 youths were elected from the May 13 local level elections.

The EC said 37 mayors, 95 deputy mayors, 106 rural municipality chairs and 234 vice-chairpersons were elected from the age group.

Likewise, altogether 2,312 youth ward chairs were elected and 3,233 women members from that age group got elected.

Similarly, 3,606 Dalit women members and 4,819 elected members also fall in the youth category.

The EC said representatives from 41 to 60 years of age getting elected in the local level polls include 52.27 per cent while 6.52 per cent representatives from 61-80 years of age group were elected.

According to EC, a total of 18,347 representatives were from between 41 to 60 years of age while 2,291 were from 61-80 years of age group.

Furthermore, 17 individuals of 80 years and above were elected in the local level elections including three ward chairs, four Dalit women member and 10 ward committee members. (RSS)