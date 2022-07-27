Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 276 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2778 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 276 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 276 infections, Kathmandu district records 218 cases, 41 in Lalitpur and 17 in Bhaktapur.

With 400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,893