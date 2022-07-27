Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases

July 27, 2022, 5:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 276 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2778 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 276 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 276 infections, Kathmandu district records 218 cases, 41 in Lalitpur and 17 in Bhaktapur.

With 400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,893

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death
Jul 27, 2022
SEE Results 2078 Published
Jul 27, 2022
Nepal’s Federal Office To Remove All LPG By July 16
Jul 27, 2022
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya
Jul 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions
Jul 27, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 43 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 233 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 400 New Cases And 218 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 295 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 453 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 216 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

SEE Results 2078 Published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
Without Cooperation, Water-Induced Disasters Will Continue To Wreak Havoc By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jul 27, 2022
Nepal’s Federal Office To Remove All LPG By July 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years By Agencies Jul 27, 2022
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
Russians To Leave International Space Station By Agencies Jul 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75