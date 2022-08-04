Ruling Parties Agree To Hold Elections On November 20

The ruling parties have agreed to hold the elections for the members of the House of Representatives and the members of the Provincial Assembly on November 20.
Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepali Congress senior leader, shared that a meeting of the top leaders of the ruling five parties held today at Baluwatar made the decision to hold the elections on Nov. 20.
Next meeting of the ruling parties is scheduled for Friday morning, Aug reports The Rising Nepal.
