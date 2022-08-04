Ruling Parties Agree To Hold Elections On November 20

Ruling Parties Agree To Hold Elections On November 20

Aug. 4, 2022, 7:59 a.m.

The ruling parties have agreed to hold the elections for the members of the House of Representatives and the members of the Provincial Assembly on November 20.

Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepali Congress senior leader, shared that a meeting of the top leaders of the ruling five parties held today at Baluwatar made the decision to hold the elections on Nov. 20.

Next meeting of the ruling parties is scheduled for Friday morning, Aug reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

India Confirms 17,135 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours
Aug 04, 2022
Over 20 Chinese Military Planes Cross Strait Median Line:
Aug 04, 2022
Koshi Rivers Enters Human Settlements In Udayapur
Aug 03, 2022
'China Appreciates Nepal's Commitment To One China Principle
Aug 03, 2022
Qatar To Help Nepal To Build Houses To Migrant Workers: Ambassador Yousuf Bin Mohammad Al-Hail
Aug 03, 2022

More on News

'China Appreciates Nepal's Commitment To One China Principle By Agencies 18 hours, 15 minutes ago
Minister Bhusal Warned To Cancel Hydropower License By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
U.S. Assistant Secretary Lu Concluded Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
KOICA Organized Consultative Workhsop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Falsified, Distorted News A Blow To Society: PM Deuba By Agencies 1 week ago
SEE Results 2078 Published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

US ASSITANT SECRETARY DON LU: Nepal Connection By Keshab Poudel Aug 04, 2022
Is Combating Viruses With Vaccine Inequity Possible? By Radha Paudel Aug 04, 2022
Nepal Has Many Attractions To Thai Tourists: Ambassador Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2022
Koshi Flood: 1500 Families Displaced In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2022
India Confirms 17,135 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies Aug 04, 2022
Over 20 Chinese Military Planes Cross Strait Median Line: By Agencies Aug 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75