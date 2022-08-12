Nepal Is Consistently Committed To The 'One China Policy: Speaker Sapkota

Nepal Is Consistently Committed To The 'One China Policy: Speaker Sapkota

Aug. 12, 2022, 8:33 p.m.

Ambassador of China to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, paid a courtesy call on Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota at his official residence at Lainchaur this morning. In the meeting, Speaker Sapkota and Chinese ambassador Hou talked about matters of bilateral relations, mutual interest and concerns between Nepal and China.

Reiterating that Nepal is consistently committed to the 'one China policy, he said the country is always conscious and alert not to allow its land to be used against any neighbouring nation. He viewed that all should respect the policy of non-interference in the sovereignty and internal affairs of any nation in line with the United Nations Charter and the principles of 'Panchasheel'.

He lauded China for the achievement it has made in poverty alleviation in the recent decade, for the initiatives it has taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic and for its maturity as regards neighbourhood policy and international diplomacy.

Speaker Sapkota recalled his virtual interaction in April with the Chairperson of the National People's Congress of China, Li Zhanshu. He expressed that the bilateral relations could be further expanded and strengthened through the exchange of visits and sharing of experience among the parliamentary friendship groups and the parliaments of both countries.

The Speaker thanked the People's Republic of China for its continued support to Nepal's economic-social sector as well as in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and during big natural disasters.

They also discussed the operation of trade transit points between the two countries.

In the meeting, Chinese ambassador Hou said that Nepal is a good neighbour of China and highly commended the former's pledge to the 'one China' policy. She further said China has always been resolutely supporting the independence, sovereignty and national indivisibility of Nepal.

Ambassador Hou pledged China's continued support and assistance for Nepal's development and prosperity in the coming days as well. (RSS)

Agencies

Pro-Russian Official Of Southern And Eastern Ukraine Calls For A Referendum On September 11
Aug 12, 2022
Unvaccinated People At 10 Times Risk Of COVID-19 Death
Aug 11, 2022
Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Holds Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Aug 11, 2022
G7 Ministers call On Russia To Hand Over Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant To Ukraine
Aug 11, 2022
COVID-19 4th Wave Will Reach Peak By Early September
Aug 10, 2022

More on National

Pritha Rajouria Awarded AAUW International Prestigious Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Returns From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 18 minutes ago
YOUTH SOUNDING BOARD: Engaging Youth in Local Governance process By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 1 hour ago
China Announces 800 Million RMB To Nepal For The Year 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Holds Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
KOICA And KAAN Organize A Networking Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 294 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 419 New Cases, 511 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2022
Janaipurnima 2079 (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2022
Pro-Russian Official Of Southern And Eastern Ukraine Calls For A Referendum On September 11 By Agencies Aug 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2022
Gaijatra Festival 2022: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75