Viral Fever Spikes In Nepal

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, many hospitals have been reporting an increase in the number of patients suffering from fever for the last few weeks.

News reports are coming from across the country that the cases of viral fever have spiked from Ilam in the east to Kailali in the west.

According to Dr. Dinesh Kafle, director at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), many patients suffering from fever have been visiting the hospital on a daily basis for the past few weeks.

There is a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 patients and now the hospital is also getting overwhelmed by the viral fever patients, said Dr. Kafle.

People need to get tested on time to contain the spread of viral fever, too, added Dr. Kafle.

According to Dr. Yogendra Man Shakya, head of general practice department of the TUTH, most fever patients are aged 20-40 years.

“Consultation with physician is very important to find the cause of fever. Self-medication may be harmful, so one should visit the hospital to know the exact cause of fever and other symptoms,” advised Dr. Shakya.

Around 30 to 40 patients of fever are visiting the hospital daily and of them about six are testing positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Shakya.

Patients testing negative for COVID-19 are suffering from other viral or bacterial infections, said Dr. Shakya.

Kanti Children’s Hospital has also seen an increase in the number of patients suffering from viral infection.

The number of children visiting the hospital with viral fever is increasing day by day, said Dr. Anil Shrestha, consultant pediatrician at Kanti Children’s Hospital.

There may be various reasons for fever, but in some sample tested at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), we have found adenovirus to be the cause of fever among children, said Dr. Shrestha.

Though the virus is common among school going children, many children aged below 10 years are suffering. If children are infected with influenza, they may have fever in the range of 99-100 degree. But the adenovirus may cause fever ranging from 102-103 degree, said Dr. Shrestha.

According to Dr. Shrestha, around 400 children visit the hospital in OPD and 150 in emergency departments on a daily basis and many of them are showing similar symptoms including fever.

Patients have a range of symptoms, including fever, vomiting, body pain, common cold, sore throat, diarrhea, acute bronchitis, conjunctivitis, and in severe cases pneumonia, informed Dr. Shrestha.

According to doctors, the virus can spread through contact with droplets from the nose and throat of an infected person during coughing or sneezing, or by touching hands, an object, or surface with the virus on it and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes before hand washing.

The viral fever is easily transmittable. In order to stay away from it, we need to follow all the safety health protocols including practicing good hygiene, washing hands with soap, covering the face while sneezing, social distancing and wearing masks, among others, suggested Dr. Shrestha.

According to Our Parbat Correspondent, the number of patients with viral fever has been increasing at the District Hospital, with around 100 patients visiting the hospital daily.

