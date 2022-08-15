Five Ruling Party Leaders Suggest Government To Manage The Garbage Problems Of Kathmandu

Aug. 15, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

A meeting of the top leaders of the ruling five parties on Sunday decided to suggest the government to immediately manage the garbage problem in Kathmandu.

The meeting held at Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s official residence in Baluwatar drew the attention of the government to resolve the garbage problems.

After the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Deuba, government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki informed that the meeting suggested the government take the necessary initiative to resolve the garbage problem, which has worsened after the collection of waste has been obstructed for a few days.

While the leaders of ruling parties in Kathmandu were asking the government to resolve the garbage problems, local leaders of the same parties in Dhading issued a statement on Sunday demanding the permanent closure of the Bancharedanda landfill site.

The top leaders also discussed the price hike. The meeting drew the attention of the government to control price hikes by taking necessary steps.

Top leaders also instructed the seat-sharing task force of the ruling parties to conclude the seat-sharing tasks soon.

The ruling parties are planning to contest the November 20 elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies by forging an alliance and they have formed a task force to share the seats reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

