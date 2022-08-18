CPN (US) To Unite With CPN (MC)

CPN (US) To Unite With CPN (MC)

Aug. 18, 2022, 8 a.m.

The CPN (unified socialist) has decided to forward unification process with the CPN (Maoist Centre) party.

The party's secretariat meeting today took a policy decision towards that end, said the party's general secretary Dr Beduram Bhusal. Accordingly, the meeting decided to form a committee to coordinate the unity process.

It may be noted that the CPN (MC) has already decided on its part to unite with the CPN (US). The CPN (US) was formed last year on Bhadra 9 after breaking away from the CPN (UML) party. It will also observe its first anniversary on the day i.e. on coming August 25.

Agencies

National Youth Council Revises YFLG Guidelines
Aug 18, 2022
Guterres Arrives In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan
Aug 18, 2022
Foreign Reserve Drops To 6.9 Months' Import
Aug 17, 2022
Nepal And Finish Agree To Work Together In Climate Change And Disaster Risk Reduction
Aug 17, 2022
Elections Commissions Demands Clarification From 115,131 Candidates For Not Submitting Expenditure Details
Aug 17, 2022

More on Politics

As Nepal Politicians Call On BJP Leaders, New Bridges Built, Old Ones Dismantled By Yubaraj Ghimire 3 weeks, 6 days ago
ELECTION COMMISSION Comply Compliances By Keshab Poudel 3 weeks, 6 days ago
India Visit Fruitful: Maoist Chairman Prachanda By Agencies 1 month ago
ELECTIONS COMMISSION Need Of Policy By Keshab Poudel 1 month, 1 week ago
LOCAL POLLS: Independent Test By A Correspondent 2 months, 1 week ago
Balen Shah Hope Of Youth By Aarjan Dhakhwa 2 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

National Youth Council Revises YFLG Guidelines By Agencies Aug 18, 2022
Increase Electricity Consumption: Minister Bhsal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2022
Guterres Arrives In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan By Agencies Aug 18, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2022
Nepali Ambassador Dr. Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadre 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75