Citizenship Bill passed by NA Legislation Committee

Sept. 1, 2022, 7:06 a.m.

The Legislation Management Committee of the National Assembly has passed the 'Bill designed to amend the Nepal Citizenship Act, 2063'. The bill was passed with a majority.

The committee meeting held today at Singh Darbar passed the bill without any amendment. It was presented by the government.

In the meeting of the committee, the main opposition CPN (UML) MPs Devendra Dahal, Bhagwati Neupane and Bhairsundar Shrestha had noted down differing opinions on some points of the bill. Similarly, MPs Dr Khimlal Devkota and Dr Bimala Rai also shared their concepts in writing regarding the bill.

In the meeting, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand said that it is not relevant to address the issues raised by the President regarding the amendments and revisions of the presented bill. He said that if there is a delay in moving the bill forward, the citizens who are persecuted without getting citizenship will face more problems.

Stating that the bill was returned to the House with a message in accordance with parliamentary practice and constitutional provisions, he said that the message will be taken seriously and attention will be paid to the management side in the coming days.

Committee members Jitendra Narayan Dev, Prakash Panth, Pramila Kumari, Dr Beduram Bhusal, Ganga Belbase, Uday Bahadur Bohra, Radheshyam Paswan and Suresh Ale Magar supported the bill. (RSS)

