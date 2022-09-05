Indian Army Chief General Pande And CoAS General Sharma Held Talks

The Chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande, handed over military equipment worth Rs 223 million to Nepali Army (NA) as assistance.

The Indian Army Chief arrived here on Sunday on a five-day visit at the official invitation of Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma.

The assistance that includes medical equipment, parts of weapons, and four horses were handed over here today amid a special programme organised at the Army Headquarters, according to the Nepali Army (NA). The assistance followed the decision taken by the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group.

Gen Pande, at today's event, handed over the file to CoAS Sharma containing details of the equipment which includes parts of various weapons, 10 Mine Protected Vehicles (MPV), and medical equipment.

NA's Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said the horses received as assistance could be used for advanced breeding and for other various military purposes.

Prior to the handover of in-kind assistance, Gen Pande held a meeting with CoAS Sharma at Army Headquarters. He also received a guard of honour presented by a contingent of the NA today morning.

On the occasion, Gen Pande also planted a sapling on the premises of the main building at the Army Headquarters. He laid a wreath and paid tributes to the 'Brave Soldier' at the Bir Smarak at the army pavilion, Tundikhel today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to confer on Gen Pande the insignia of the honorary title of the General of the NA amid a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today itself.

The Head of the State is the Supreme Commander of the NA in Nepal.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and government high-ranking officials will be present to grace the moment, it has been informed.

Nepal and India observe the custom of exchanging the insignia of the honorary title of General of the Army since 1951.

The then Indian Army's Field Marshal KM Cariappa was the first official from the organisation to receive the honorary title of the NA General in 2007 BS. Similarly, in 2026 BS, the then CoAS Surendra Bahadur Shah presented the honorary title of the Chief of the Indian Army.

The previous year, CoAS Sharma has conferred the honorary title of the Indian Army's General while in 2020 the then Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was honoured with the insignia of the honorary title of the NA General. So far, the customary practice between the two institutions incorporates 21 chiefs of the Indian Army and 17 of the Nepali Army.

General Pande's visit schedule

During his five-day visit to Nepal, the Indian Army General will embark on a mountain flight on Tuesday and visit the Shivapuri-based Army Command and Staff College.

Similarly, he will be paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Deuba at 3:00 pm the same day and visiting the Pashupatinath Temple in the evening.

According to the NA Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Indian Army General will fly to the Muktinath Temple of Mustang the following day and visit the Pokhara-based NA Mid Command Headquarters as well. He is also scheduled to visit Basantapur Durbar Square, Kathmandu on Wednesday itself. Before flying back to home on Thursday, he will reach the Kathmandu-based Indian Embassy.

