French Parliamentary Delegation Exchange Views With Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka

Sept. 6, 2022, 1:31 p.m.

The delegation of the France-Nepal Interparliamentary Friendship Group in the French Senate led by Daniel Salmon held a discussion with Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka today.

They exchanged views on a range of matters including development cooperation, trade, and investment, climate change as well as the importance of parliamentary exchanges, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FM Dr. Khadka thanked the French side for the support provided during COVID-19.

In view of further strengthening Nepal-France relations, the President of the France-Nepal Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group in the French Senate, Senator Daniel Salmon, along with Senator Anne-Catherine Loisier, a member of the group, is on a 6-day official visit to Nepal from 5 to 10 September.

The French parliamentary group is in Nepal at the invitation of the Chairperson of Nepal France Interparliamentary Group, Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Apart from Madhav Kumar Nepal, the visiting French parliamentary delegation will pay courtesy calls on the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chairperson of the National Assembly, KP Sharma Oli (former Prime Minister and leader of the main opposition), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Mayor of Lalitpur, according to a press release of the French Embassy in Nepal.

They will also hold interactions with members of the private sector, and experts on climate change.

Agencies

