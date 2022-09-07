Pal Shah Sent To 2.5 Years In Prison

Sept. 7, 2022, 6:13 a.m.

The District Court of Nawalpur handed over two and a half years of imprisonment to actor Paul Shah after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl.

Actor Shah has been in custody in a prison in Tanahu district since he was arrested following a complaint by the victim, who charged him of raping her.

The bench of Justice Yagya Prasad Acharya delivered the verdict on Tuesday, according to records keeper at the District Court in Nawalpur, Mahendra Raj Poudel.

Justice Acharya also issued the verdict seeking Rs 25,000 in fine from the culprit. Although the initial charge-sheet had accused actor Shah for raping the juvenile girl, Justice Acharya delivered the verdict on the charge of sexual assault.

A pape case against Shah was filed in the District Court Nawalpur on March 17 earlier this year while a complaint was registered in Police Office in Tanahu on February 23 this year.

Shah had surrendered in front of police on February 27. The District Court Nawalpur on March 24 had ordered that Shah be kept in police custody for further investigation.

Although alleged Shah had appealed in the High Court in Pokhara stating the he was innocent, thus he be released, the High Court in Pokhara had rejected the appeal. (RSS)

