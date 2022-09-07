Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province.