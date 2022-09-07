Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

Sept. 7, 2022, 5:55 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 118 New Cases
Sep 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 177 New Cases And 164 Recoveries
Sep 06, 2022
Thulo.Com Working On Its Mission- Bridging The Digital Gap
Sep 06, 2022
Butwal-Lumbini 132 kV Transmission Line Inaugurated
Sep 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places In Gandaki Province
Sep 06, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 4 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To mainly Fair In Sudurpaschim And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Few Places of Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Sudurpashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Will Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Pal Shah Sent To 2.5 Years In Prison By Agencies Sep 07, 2022
General Pande Calls On Prime Minister Deuba By Agencies Sep 07, 2022
New British PM Truss Vows To Bring Down Energy Cost By Agencies Sep 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 118 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 177 New Cases And 164 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2022
Thulo.Com Working On Its Mission- Bridging The Digital Gap By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75