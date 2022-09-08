International Literacy Day 2022 Today

The 56th International Literacy Day is being observed in Nepal today with the theme 'Transforming Literacy Learning Space'.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has been marking the day since 1967 on September 8 every year.

Delivering a best wishes message on the occasion, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba pledged to continue with the literacy campaign.

On the same occasion, the Educational Quality Assessment Centre under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is making public a report with evaluation indicators of school excellence.

On September 8, the world observes International Literacy Day (ILD) to raise awareness of the value of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies as well as the necessity of stepping up efforts to create more literate cultures. It is important to bring attention to the problems with literature that people deal with on a daily basis and to support initiatives that promote universal literacy.

The main theme for International Literacy Day 2022 will be ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’. Through this theme, people will be able to relate to and understand the concept of literacy.