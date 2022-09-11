Ruling Parties To Further Discussed On Seat Sharing

Sept. 11, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

The ruling five parties on Saturday discussed the seat sharing issue for the November 20 elections to the House of Representative and Provincial Assemblies.

Top party leaders held the meeting at Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba`s official residence in Baluwatar in the presence of top leaders and seat sharing taskforce members.

After the meeting, taskforce member and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki informed that the parties reached close to a conclusion on the issue of seat sharing today.

However, discussion is going on to reach a final agreement, he said. The next meeting is scheduled for Sunday.

Agencies

