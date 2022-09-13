PM Deuba Appointed Members Of Climate Change Council

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba appointed Dr. Bimal Regmi and Dr. Sadhana Pradhanang as climate change experts and Dr. Kalpana Devkota, Head of Environment Department of Tribhuvan University, as a member representing professor at the National Council for Environmental Protection and Climate Change Management.

Similarly, Prime Minister Deuba's climate change advisor Dr. Madhav Karki has also been appointed as a member of the council.

Prime Minister Deuba has appointed Home Minister Balkrishna Khand as the vice-chairman of the council. Similarly, the Minister of Forest and Environment, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Energy has also been selected as council members. The chief ministers of all provinces are members as per the Act.

According to the Act, it is mentioned that the council chaired by the Prime Minister, the Minister of Forest and Environment, the Chief Minister of all provinces and the person who looks after the environment of the National Planning Commission will be members and the Secretary of the Ministry of Forests and Environment will be member-secretary.

The Council, which remains under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Deuba, has been completed after appointing experts and professors. According to the Environmental Protection Act 2019, the council will remain active in carrying out acts relating to environmental protection and climate change at the national level in an effective manner

The newly appointed member-secretary of the Council and Secretary of the Ministry of Forests Dr. Pem Narayan Kandel, said that the council will give policy direction on the issues of climate change and the environment.

The newly appointed expert Dr Bimal Regmi said that the Council is important to coordinate with the political and policy-making process. “It is a very positive step to form the Council under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Deuba and it will give the direction to the cross-cutting issues on climate change and environment. The main important thing is the council will address the climate change issues and challenges,” he said.

The National Council for Environment Protection and Climate Change Management has been arranged to lead the work on environment and climate change under the Environment Protection Act, 2076 and the National Climate Change Policy, 2076.

According to the Act, “there will be a National Council for Environmental Protection and Climate Change Management under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister to conduct the work related to environmental protection and climate change effectively at the national level."

Similarly, the National Climate Change Policy states, "A council will be formed to coordinate policy on climate change at the national level and the Ministry of Forestry and Environment will coordinate the work."

The Council aims to manage economic resources for environmental protection and climate change, to give guidance to the Ministry for utilisation, management, development and protection of natural, cultural and physical resources and heritages, and to make evaluation of acts pertaining to environmental protection and climate change.

The Council shall meet at least once a year on a date, time and place determined by its chairman. If the Council had been completed immediately after the promulgation of the Act, the process for nomination of new members would have started now. Similarly, the meeting would have been held at least three times. The tenure of Council members is three years.

The National Council for Environmental Protection and Climate Change Management has been formed three years after the promulgation of the Environmental Protection Act 2019.