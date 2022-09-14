NIBL Heritage Conservation

Having contributed immensely to restore and preserve Nepal’s heritage sites, Nepal Investment Bank has once again provided over Rs. 90 million to reconstruct Pashupati Museum and Pashupati Area protection under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Headed by renowned heritage lover Prithvi Bahadur Pande, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd has been providing generous support to Nepal’s heritage conservation and preservation work.

Amid a function Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and chairperson of Pashupati Development Trust Jeevan Ram Shrestha inaugurated newly reconstructed Museum and Mahasnan Home. During the inaugural ceremony, NIBL chair Pande along with other high officials of the trust were present.

Main attraction of the Museum is golden printed religious sculptures, bronze and metal sculptures, stone sculptures and other culturally valuable dress and ornament and archeologically important wooden crafts of sixth century and Lichhivi King Mandev period’s sculptures and coins.

NIBL provided all necessary financial support to collect and document religiously, culturally and archeologically important artifacts and placed them in Museum following the damage by the 2015 earthquake. NIBL has played a key role to develop this museum. NIBL provided over Rs. 51 million (5, 1400, 000) to reconstruct the museum building and organized all important artifacts there. Similarly, NIBL also provided around Rs. 40 million for the protection of Pashupati area.

Under its CSR program, NIBL has been actively involved in the restoration, reconstruction and protection of Nepal’s heritage sites and historically important sites and in related activities. For this, NIBL chairman Pande has always been generous.

Since last one decade, NIBL has been supporting restoration and reconstruction of various religiously important sites of Pashupati Area under its CSR programs. In a close collaboration with Pashupati Area Development Trust, NIBL has been doing restoration and reconstruction work.

Pashupati is not the first religious and heritage site NIBL has been supporting. It has been immensely contributing to heritage site conservation of Patan Durbar square as well.

NIBL has donated a big chunk of money to the reconstruction of Bhimsen Temple in Patan along with restoration of some parts of Patan Durbar Square with Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust.

Under the leadership of Pande, NIBL has been supporting conservation and preservation of Nepal’s ancient heritage sites. Reconstructing Pashupati Museum and Mahasnan Home in Pashupati, NIBL under the leadership of Pande has shown its commitment to preserve Nepal’s heritage.