Imports From Tatopani, Rasuwa Check Points Resume

Just few hours after the return of Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Li Zhanshu completing four day visit, Tatopani and Rasuwa border checkpoints have been opened from today. Both checkpoints were closed for more than one month, citing increasing cases of COVID-19.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), it is said that the borders have been resumed after a bilateral talks in course of a four-day Nepal visit of the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Li Zhanshu, to Nepal as well as the decreasing trend of COVID-19 infection.

Information Officer of Department of Customs, Punya Bikram Khadka, told RSS that with this, seven big containers have entered Nepal via Rasuwa check point this morning and other seven containers would arrive this evening.

Earlier, 14 big containers used to enter Nepal via the Rasuwa checkpoint daily. Nepal had during the visit of Chairperson Li raised voices to ensure the resumption of the border points at the earliest.

During the courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairperson Li had assured of facilitating the containers carrying daily essentials and goods for coming festivals.

Chairperson Li had arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit to Nepal at the invitation of Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota. He returned home today after wrapping up the four-day visit.