Dashain Tika 2022: 11:51 AM As Auspicious Hour

Dashain Tika 2022: 11:51 AM As Auspicious Hour

Sept. 17, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee, the authorized body of Nepal to decide dates and times for Hindu festivals, has determined 11:51 am (5 October) as the auspicious hour to receive Dashain tika this year.

The auspicious time for immersing statues of goddess Devi is at 10:34 am the same day, according to the Committee.

Although one can offer and receive Tika throughout the day, the auspicious hour for it is determined 11:51 am, said Prof Shree Krishna Adhikari, Chairperson of the Committee. Tika is a mixture of rice grains, red vermillion and curd, which is put on the forehead as a blessing from goddess Durga on the 10th day of the Dashain festival.

Similarly, the auspicious time for Ghatasthapana, the first day of the Dashain festival, is 10:23 am (26 September). Ghatasthapana is the auspicious occasion wherein sacred Jamara, newly germinated barley or maize shoots that are put behind the ears or on the head as an auspicious item, are grown. (RSS)

Agencies

Jazeera Airlines Begins Daily Flights To GBIA
Sep 17, 2022
Modi,Putin Discussed On Ukraine Conflict
Sep 17, 2022
Xi, Putin Meet On A Regional Summit
Sep 16, 2022
Imports From Tatopani, Rasuwa Check Points Resume
Sep 15, 2022
Ukraine And Russian Claim Major Victory In Eastern Ukraine
Sep 15, 2022

More on Festivals and Culture

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Worshipping The God Of Architect Artisans And Crafts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Mithila’s Jitiya Festival 2022: Jitiya Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
Pitru Paksha Or Sora Shradha 2022: Date, Rituals And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Indrajatra Observed In Nepal By Agencies 1 week ago
Indra Jatra 2022: Importance And Significant In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Gaura Parba Festival 2022: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

EC Fines Balen Shah, Harka Sampang, Renu Dahal, And Nagesh Koirala And Other Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2022
Jazeera Airlines Begins Daily Flights To GBIA By Agencies Sep 17, 2022
Modi,Putin Discussed On Ukraine Conflict By Agencies Sep 17, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2022
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka To Attend The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75