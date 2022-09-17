Dashain Tika 2022: 11:51 AM As Auspicious Hour

The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee, the authorized body of Nepal to decide dates and times for Hindu festivals, has determined 11:51 am (5 October) as the auspicious hour to receive Dashain tika this year.

The auspicious time for immersing statues of goddess Devi is at 10:34 am the same day, according to the Committee.

Although one can offer and receive Tika throughout the day, the auspicious hour for it is determined 11:51 am, said Prof Shree Krishna Adhikari, Chairperson of the Committee. Tika is a mixture of rice grains, red vermillion and curd, which is put on the forehead as a blessing from goddess Durga on the 10th day of the Dashain festival.

Similarly, the auspicious time for Ghatasthapana, the first day of the Dashain festival, is 10:23 am (26 September). Ghatasthapana is the auspicious occasion wherein sacred Jamara, newly germinated barley or maize shoots that are put behind the ears or on the head as an auspicious item, are grown. (RSS)