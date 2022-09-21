Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim Province

Sept. 21, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

