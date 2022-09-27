Manasalu Avilances: Fifteen Hurts One Died

Manasalu Avilances: Fifteen Hurts One Died

Sept. 27, 2022, 7:47 a.m.

An avalanche that occurred at the base camp of Mount Manaslu in Gorkha district has injured more than 15 persons and one dead. The rescue operation halted after night and hostile weather.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Kedar Khanal of the District Police Office of Gorkha, the avalanche occurred at around 8 am Monday morning, affecting camps 3 and 4 in Chumanuwri Rural Municipality–1 and trapping the mountaineers and their aides who were there at that time.

Khanal said that they had not been able to determine exactly how many people were at the camps due to loss of contact.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism (DoT) stated that the avalanche had injured 15 people. Based on the data the Department had obtained until Monday afternoon, Yubraj Khatiwada, director of DoT’s Mountaineering Section, told The Rising Nepal that five people had sustained serious injuries with one in critical condition. The remaining 10 are stable. He informed that all of the injured were Nepali nationals.

Three helicopters had flown from Kathmandu to Gorkha for the rescue of the trapped people. However, they could not immediately reach the disaster site due to bad weather, Khatiwada informed.

Report from The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Abe's State Funeral To Be Held On Tuesday
Sep 27, 2022
Government To Deploy Nepali Army During The Elections
Sep 26, 2022
US-South Korea To Stage Joint Military Ddrills With Nuclear-powered US Carrier
Sep 26, 2022
South Korea On Alert For Signs Of North's SLBM Launch
Sep 25, 2022
Russian Officials Prepare To Hold Referendums In Ukraine
Sep 23, 2022

More on News

Government To Deploy Nepali Army During The Elections By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
KOICA- KAAN 2022 Knowledge Sharing Program Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal Including Five Countries Express Interest To Support Fisheries In Madhya Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Members of European Parliamentarian Meets Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
US, Nepal Business Is Growing: ADCM Templer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Newly Constructed Multi-Hazard Resilient School Building In Hetauda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 76 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2022
Nepal Is Bearing The Disproportionate Burden Of Climate Change By BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL Sep 27, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addressed 77th Session of UNGA As Head Of Nepali Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2022
Chief Secretary Bairagi Among 25,000 Nepali Infected By Dengue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2022
Dashain 2022: Day Of Mata Brahmacharini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75