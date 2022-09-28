36 People Die Due To Dengue

36 People Die Due To Dengue

Sept. 28, 2022, 6:07 p.m.

A total of 36 people lost their lives due to dengue infection in a period of 28 days from September 1 to September 28 reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the report of the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD), a total of 36 people has succumbed due to dengue infection.

A total of 27,569 people have been infected with dengue so far.

The highest number of infected cases from dengue have been reported in Bagmati Province with 21,589 cases, followed by Lumbini Province (3,050), Sudur Paschim Province (821), Province 1 (815), Gandaki Province (653), Madhes Province (405) and Karnali Province (236) cases.

Agencies

