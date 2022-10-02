CAAN Bans Flying Kites Around Airport Area

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has restricted kite flying around the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Flying kites around the airport during the flight and landing of the aircraft will seriously affect the flight safety and the authority has banned the flying of kites, according to a notice issued by the CAAN on Friday.

“Since this type of action can have a serious impact on the flight safety of the aircraft, all concerned are requested to refrain from this kind of activity,” the authority said.

The authority has warned that action will be taken according to the prevailing law if the kite is flown in disobedience or in violation of the notice.