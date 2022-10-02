CAAN Bans Flying Kites Around Airport Area

CAAN Bans Flying Kites Around Airport Area

Oct. 2, 2022, 8:15 a.m.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has restricted kite flying around the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Flying kites around the airport during the flight and landing of the aircraft will seriously affect the flight safety and the authority has banned the flying of kites, according to a notice issued by the CAAN on Friday.

“Since this type of action can have a serious impact on the flight safety of the aircraft, all concerned are requested to refrain from this kind of activity,” the authority said.

The authority has warned that action will be taken according to the prevailing law if the kite is flown in disobedience or in violation of the notice.

Agencies

127 People Die In Stampede After Soccer Match In Indonesia
Oct 02, 2022
Putin Declares Annexation Of 4 Territories Of Ukraine To Russia
Oct 01, 2022
North Korea Launched Two More Ballistic Missiles: South Korean Officials
Oct 01, 2022
Putin Issues Decree To Annexation Easter Part Of Ukrainian Territory
Sep 30, 2022
PATA Celebrates 47th Anniversary
Sep 29, 2022

More on News

CESIF Organizes Talk Program On Geopolitics and Foreign Engagement in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
German Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates Day Of German Unity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Acting Assistance Secretary Elizabeth Trudeau To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
Elections Commission Issues 60-point Directives To Political Parties By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Born With Pride Conference Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Manasalu Avilances: Fifteen Hurts One Died By Agencies 5 days ago

The Latest

127 People Die In Stampede After Soccer Match In Indonesia By Agencies Oct 02, 2022
Fulpati 2022: Important And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2022
Navratri 2022 7th Day: Worshipping Mata Kalratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2022
Break Kathmandu-Centric Federalism By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Oct 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75