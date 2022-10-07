Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces

Oct. 7, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

With 158.96 mm rainfall in Bhairawa, 75 mm rainfall in Nepalgunj and 66 mm in Ghorahi, Lumbini Pradesh received heightest rainfall in the last 24 hours followed by 163.1 in Lumle,90.6 mm in Pokhara and 82 mm in Jomsom of Gandaki Province also received heavy rain fall. Capital Kathmandu received 47.7 mm and capital of Karnali Province Birendranagar received 25.9.

As the pressure is moving to western parts of Nepal, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and in some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places of Sudur Pashchim Province, at a few places of Karnali Province and at one to two places of Gandaki Province..

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

