Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Oct. 12, 2022, 6:58 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight..

