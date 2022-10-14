Ninth National Game Begins From Today In Pokhara , 6,157 Players To Cmpete for 404 Gold

Ninth National Game Begins From Today In Pokhara , 6,157 Players To Cmpete for 404 Gold

Oct. 14, 2022, 10:50 a.m.

The ninth National Games is being formally inaugurated tomorrow, Friday in touristic city of Pokhara.
Many games have already begun although the formal inauguration is scheduled for October 14.
The National Games have returned to Pokhara after 39 years when the second National Games were held here in 1984.
It is the first time that the Gandaki province has got the chance to hold the National Games after the country got federated. The government has allocated Rs. 600 million for the nation's biggest sporting event.
The Games will be inaugurated by Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun.
The Games will conclude on October 20 and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will address the closing ceremony of the event, according to National Sports Council.
The Games are played in 8 different districts of the Gandaki Province.
There were 36 competitive games and 2 exhibition games during the event.
6,157 players will compete for 404 gold medals during the Games.
Similarly, sportsmen from 11 different teams will also compete for 409 Silver and 601 Bronze trophies.
The 11 teams comprise of 7 teams from province (one team each from seven provinces), and four departmental teams- Tribhuvan Army club team, Nepal Police Club team, Armed Police Force Club team and Non-Resident Nepali club team will via for the medals.
Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

North Korea Says Missiles Were Response To South Korea Provocation
Oct 14, 2022
Kalikot Landslide: 1,495 Houses Damaged And 3000 People Displaced
Oct 12, 2022
Nepal To Formulate Hydrogen Energy Policy
Oct 11, 2022
Japan Lifts Most COVID Border Controls
Oct 11, 2022
Russia Faces Mounting Criticism Over Missile Assault
Oct 11, 2022

More on Sports

Cricketer Lamichane Surrendered To Police At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Alok Khatri Became Nepal's First Ironman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 2 weeks ago
Nembang Elected President Of ANFA Defeating Sherpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 3 weeks ago
COAS Open Marathon And Run For Fun-2078 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 2 weeks ago
Nepal Enters Semifinal In ICC T-20 World Cup Global Qualifier By Agencies 7 months, 3 weeks ago
Winter Olympics End In Beijing By Agencies 7 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

An Overview Of Early Warning System (EWS) In Nepal- How Inclusive And Resilient To Communities At Risk By Dr. Suman Karn Oct 14, 2022
Sujana Acharya: A Successful Nepali Entrepreneur In Greek’s Restaurant Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2022
North Korea Says Missiles Were Response To South Korea Provocation By Agencies Oct 14, 2022
UN Emergency Fund Assists Communities In Nepal Before Peak Monsoon Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2022
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75