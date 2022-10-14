North Korea Says Missiles Were Response To South Korea Provocation

North Korea's military has indicated that it launched ballistic missiles in response to what it calls a military provocation by South Korea in a frontline area.

State-run Korean Central News Agency issued a spokesperson's statement shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday.

It says the South Korean military continued artillery fire for 10 hours on Thursday, and that North Korea carried out a "strong" military action in response.

The statement says the North Korean military sent a stern warning to the South Korean military, whose reckless actions have created tensions in frontline areas.

Source: NHK