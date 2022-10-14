North Korea Says Missiles Were Response To South Korea Provocation

North Korea Says Missiles Were Response To South Korea Provocation

Oct. 14, 2022, 10:55 a.m.

North Korea's military has indicated that it launched ballistic missiles in response to what it calls a military provocation by South Korea in a frontline area.

State-run Korean Central News Agency issued a spokesperson's statement shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday.

It says the South Korean military continued artillery fire for 10 hours on Thursday, and that North Korea carried out a "strong" military action in response.

The statement says the North Korean military sent a stern warning to the South Korean military, whose reckless actions have created tensions in frontline areas.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Ninth National Game Begins From Today In Pokhara , 6,157 Players To Cmpete for 404 Gold
Oct 14, 2022
Kalikot Landslide: 1,495 Houses Damaged And 3000 People Displaced
Oct 12, 2022
Nepal To Formulate Hydrogen Energy Policy
Oct 11, 2022
Japan Lifts Most COVID Border Controls
Oct 11, 2022
Russia Faces Mounting Criticism Over Missile Assault
Oct 11, 2022

More on News

Ukraine War: Nepal Condemns Russia Annexation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi Paid A Farewell Call On Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Trishuli Jal Vidhyut Company Limited (TJVCL) Revised Notice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Nepal Army Conducted Fulpati feu de joie By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
CAAN Bans Flying Kites Around Airport Area By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

An Overview Of Early Warning System (EWS) In Nepal- How Inclusive And Resilient To Communities At Risk By Dr. Suman Karn Oct 14, 2022
Sujana Acharya: A Successful Nepali Entrepreneur In Greek’s Restaurant Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2022
Ninth National Game Begins From Today In Pokhara , 6,157 Players To Cmpete for 404 Gold By Agencies Oct 14, 2022
UN Emergency Fund Assists Communities In Nepal Before Peak Monsoon Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2022
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75