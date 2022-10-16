Centenarian Culture Expert Satya Mohan Joshi No More

Centenarian Culture Expert Satya Mohan Joshi No More

Oct. 16, 2022, 11:29 a.m.

Noted litterateur and culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi passed away at KIST Medical College Hospital at Gwarko, Lalitpur this morning. He was 103.

The 'Bangmaya Shatabdi Purush' Joshi was suffering from urine infection, chest and heart issues. He was also infected with dengue of late. He was admitted to hospital on September 23.

The centenarian person died at 7.9 this morning, said Dr Suraj Bajracharya who is involved in Joshi's treatment.

Although Joshi's health condition looked like improving in the initial few days of his hospitalization, it deteriorated later on. KIST Medical College had been providing Joshi and his spouse free medical treatment. (RSS)

Agencies

